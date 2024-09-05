Ludacris Dons Iconic Giant Arms For First Pitch At Braves Game: Young Fans Perplexed 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ludacris rocked the giant arms and sneakers from his iconic “Get Back” music video, leaving some fans utterly confused.

Ludacris revived the giant arms from his “Get Back” music video to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Atlanta Braves game against the Colorado Rockies.

Wednesday night (September 4) was Ludacris Night at Truist Park. The Braves celebrated the Grammy Award-winning rapper as part of an effort to pay homage to local Atlanta musical legends.

The tribute began at The Battery Atlanta food truck, featuring Southern soul food inspired by the menu of Ludacris’ Chicken and Beer restaurant. Luda’s DJ, DJ Infamous, played his hits on the decks.

Meanwhile, the first 15,000 fans entering Truist Park received an exclusive Ludacris bobblehead commemorating the occasion.

Ludacris rocked the cartoonishly large arms and sneakers from the Spike Jonze-directed video while throwing out the first pitch.

However, younger fans, unfamiliar with his history of creating iconic rap music videos, were baffled by the sight of the oversized appendages. While Ludacris is an Atlanta rap legend, many younger fans only know him for acting, especially in the Fast & Furious movies, and were unfamiliar with the two-decade-old music video and the giant arms.

The comment section of Luda’s’ Instagram posts was split between fans quoting “Get Back” lyrics and others who had no clue what was happening. Some even joked that Ludacris sprouted giant arms after his recent taste of glacial water.

“I am so confused,” one person noted while another questioned, “What is going on with his arms.” A third added, “Man a lotta folks in the comments did not see Luda pre-Fast & the Furious I reckon.”

Nonetheless, another fan clarified, “People don’t understand Luda had the rap game in a headlock music wise and video shoot wise in the early 2000’s.”