Ludacris Launches Campaign Mocking Extreme Wellness Trends

Ludacris partners with One A Day to mock extreme wellness trends and show that supporting your health doesn’t require going overboard.

Ludacris just scored a partnership with One A Day multivitamins that’s all about keeping wellness simple and straightforward.

The Grammy-winning rapper and actor is fronting the “Health Doesn’t Need to Be Ludacris” campaign, which launches with a series of comedic digital videos that poke fun at extreme wellness trends taking over people’s lives.

Instead of chasing every fad, the campaign shows how adding a daily multivitamin to your routine can be the easiest move you make for your health.

In the videos, Ludacris goes through a montage of over-the-top wellness routines that spiral into chaos. He’s making celery juice, loading up with weights, meditating, and sitting in an ice bath while wearing a red light therapy mask in a sauna all at once.

Each scene ends in some kind of mishap, and he admits that trying to keep up with his health got a little ridiculous. The whole point lands when he realizes that chasing every wellness trend doesn’t actually add up to better health.

Luda has been in the entertainment business for over 25 years and knows the value of keeping things consistent and simple.

“As someone who has to wear many different hats, I love how easy it is to stay true to my wellness routine by adding a multivitamin to support my health, rather than chasing the latest trends,” Ludacris said.

That’s exactly what drew him to One A Day.

The brand makes nutritional support approachable for everyone, and as someone juggling multiple careers, he loves how easy it is to stay true to his wellness routine by adding a multivitamin instead of chasing the latest trends.

Lisa Perez, general manager of nutritionals for Bayer Consumer Health North America, explained that consumers today are drowning in complicated wellness routines and ever-changing health trends that make taking care of yourself feel overwhelming.

With this campaign, Bayer wanted to have fun while reminding people that supporting your health doesn’t have to be complicated. One A Day has been rooted in nutritional science for more than 80 years, and the goal is to make it easier for people to find the right multivitamin for their age, gender, and life stage.

The campaign is social-first, meaning it’s built for platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where Ludacris has been promoting the message that health doesn’t need to be extreme.

One A Day offers specially formulated products for different ages and genders, from prenatal to 65 and beyond, available in tablets, softgels, capsules, and gummies at most major retailers nationwide.

The partnership validates Bayer’s broader platform, “The ONE for you,” which emphasizes finding the right nutritional support for your specific needs.

The “Health Doesn’t Need to Be Ludacris” campaign is now live across digital platforms, with new content rolling out regularly on One A Day’s Instagram and TikTok accounts.