Madame Tussauds Outraged At Blueface Over Zendaya Figure Choking Antic

Blueface grabbed Zendaya’s wax figure by the neck at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, prompting museum officials to review the February 12 incident.

Blueface put his hands where they don’t belong at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. The rapper posted videos on February 12 showing him grabbing Zendaya‘s wax figure by the neck.

The clips show Blueface sitting across from Zendaya’s figure and wrapping his hands around its throat. He also got too close to Kylie Jenner’s wax statue, acting as if he were hitting on the reality star.

Madame Tussauds wasn’t having it. Museum reps told TMZ they’re reviewing what happened and plan to take action.

“We have been made aware of the incident,” a spokesperson said. “Madame Tussauds attractions are interactive experiences, and guests are expected to treat the figures with respect.

“This behavior is not tolerated. We are reviewing the incident and will take appropriate action to uphold our standards.”

Blueface goes viral for all the wrong reasons. Social media users called out the rapper for his aggressive moves toward Zendaya’s figure. Many pointed out how disturbing it was to see someone’s first instinct be to grab a woman’s throat.

OMGGGG BLUEFACE IS SUCH A LOSER. How lower class, and hood R4t. This is exactly how R4pists act. They don’t want consent. They want like a doll to control that won’t speak back. Excited to choke (women) a wax statue. Of Zendaya. A literal mannequin. https://t.co/DdPYLqeZfv pic.twitter.com/zxCh5AnBKM — ALIEN SUPERSTAR!!! (@imissportmore) February 15, 2026

The Zendaya figure recreates her 2020 People’s Choice Awards look. It’s one of 10 Zendaya wax figures worldwide. The newest one debuted at Madame Tussauds New York last month, showing her Dune: Part Two Mexico City premiere outfit.

Madame Tussauds encourages visitors to pose with their wax figures. The interactive experience lets people get close to celebrity replicas. But there are understood limits about respectful engagement.

The museum’s response suggests they take these violations seriously. While they haven’t announced specific consequences yet, Madame Tussauds can ban visitors who cross the line.

The museum incident adds another layer to Blueface’s public image problems. His pattern of boundary-crossing behavior continues to generate negative attention rather than the buzz he’s probably looking for.

Madame Tussauds is now determining what action to take regarding Blueface’s February 12 visit.