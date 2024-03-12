Madonna Brings Out Cardi B For “Vogue” Session During L.A. Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “WAP” rapstress hits the stage with the Material Girl.

Cardi B joined the Queen of Pop in the Kia Forum on Monday night (March 11). Madonna’s The Celebration Tour rolled into the City of Angels, and the legendary singer brought out the Hip-Hop star.

According to reports, Madonna selected Cardi B as the latest guest judge for the “Vogue” dance-off portion. In addition, Madonna’s 11-year-old daughter, Estere, took part in the light-hearted competition.

Footage from the packed Los Angeles show made its way to social media. For example, the Pop Base account on X (formerly Twitter) posted videos of Cardi B and Madonna on stage together at the concert.

Madonna brings out Cardi B as special guest at her Celebration Tour in LA. pic.twitter.com/6eLCQc5yQo — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 12, 2024

In 2022, Cardi B and Madonna had a public clash after the Material Girl claimed her S.E.X. book paved the way for social approval of sex-positive content like Cardi’s “WAP” song. The Bronx-bred rapstress took offense to Madonna ending her Instagram message by writing, “You’re welcome b###### [clown emoji].”

“I talked to Madonna… It was beautiful [smiling face with tear emoji],” Cardi tweeted on October 23, 2022, after the two Grammy Award winners reconciled. That same day, Madonna tweeted, “I love you @iamcardib!! [heart emoji]. Always have and always will.”

Cardi B is preparing to enter a new era of her career. The former Love & Hip Hop cast member announced her upcoming single “Enough (Miami)” will drop on Friday (March 15). A snippet of the track already racked up 19 million plays on Instagram.