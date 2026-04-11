Manny Pacquiao Takes Over  Floyd Mayweather’s Gym, Beef Heats Up

Manny Pacquiao has taken his rivalry with Floyd Mayweather Jr. to new heights with a gym takeover.

Manny Pacquiao versus Floyd Mayweather Jr. is no longer just about punches thrown in the ring but business power plays, according ot recent reports.

Manny Pacquiao reclaimed a symbolic victory in Hollywood as he rebranded a former Mayweather-linked gym into Pacquiao Prime Boxing while preparing for a Sept. 19 rematch at Sphere that is already stirring debate over its legitimacy.

At one point, there was a large image of Mayweather looming inside the facility. At the time of this writing, that image was slated to be removed as part of the overhaul. The gym is set to officially open this summer.

The move arrives as anticipation builds for the fighters’ return bout, more than a decade after their record-setting 2015 clash.

That fight, long criticized for failing to meet expectations, remains one of the most lucrative events in boxing history. Now both men are stepping back into the spotlight under dramatically different circumstances.

Pacquiao, 47, ended a four-year retirement last year and has framed the upcoming bout as a matter of principle. Mayweather, 49, who retired undefeated nine years ago, has sought to re-categorize the contest as an exhibition. According to reports, this characterization is disputed by the paperwork and Pac Man as well.

“He knows what he signed,” Pacquiao said in an interview this week.

The disagreement has shifted attention away from hype and toward the contractual framework behind the event. Jas Mathur, CEO of Manny Pacquiao Promotions and a producer on the fight, emphasized that the agreement leaves little room for interpretation.

“Not one, not two, but three different agreements,” Mathur said. “He signed all of them.”

Mathur added that the documents clearly define the bout as a professional fight and not an exhibition. He also noted that financial arrangements are already underway.

“He took an advance on his purse,” Mathur said. “Everything is black and white.”

The situation is further complicated by reports that Mayweather is slated to fight in other matchups, including bouts against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and kickboxer Mike Zambidis. Those possibilities have raised questions about scheduling and contractual obligations.

For Pacquiao, the dispute cuts deeper than semantics.

“Dignity. Integrity. That’s what matters,” he said.

Fight details are below, courtesy of Netflix:

“Boxing icons Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao renew their historic, record-breaking rivalry in a mega-rematch live at Sphere in Las Vegas.”