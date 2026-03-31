Marcus Jordan Writes Apology Letter, Closes DUI Case

Marcus Jordan finishes his DUI case after writing an apology letter and completing all court-ordered requirements.

Marcus Jordan had to write a 250-word apology letter to the cop he had argued with during his arrest, and that’s exactly what he did to close out his legal troubles.

The nepo baby son of basketball legend Michael Jordan completed all the terms of his plea deal, meaning his DUI and ketamine possession charges are getting dismissed, according to TMZ.

Court documents show he knocked out every single requirement. Random drug testing, check. Fifty hours of community service, done. The thousand-dollar fine was paid.

He got an interlock device installed on his car and submitted to all the supervision that came with the deal. But that apology letter? That was the real test.

Marcus got arrested back in February 2025 after his Lamborghini SUV got stuck on train tracks in Florida.

Cops said he smelled like alcohol, had slurred speech, and his eyes were bloodshot.

He admitted he’d been at a gentleman’s club before the whole situation went down. When officers ran a field sobriety test, he didn’t perform well. They found white powder in his pocket that tested positive for ketamine.

Marcus has been talking about his sobriety journey publicly, claiming at different points he’d hit six months clean and then forty days sober.

His legal battle mirrors the struggles many young people face with substance abuse, though his famous last name definitely gave him options most don’t have access to.