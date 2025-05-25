WATCH: Mariah Carey Interview Leaves Fans Perplexed & Confused

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Mariah Carey’s appearance on The Project left viewers wondering if they were watching the real diva or a digital double after a string of flat responses.

Mariah Carey baffled viewers with a string of flat answers and awkward pauses during a remote appearance on Australia’s The Project, raising eyebrows and sparking speculation about whether the pop icon was fully present, or even real.

The Grammy-winning singer, 56, appeared via video link broadcast to promote her upcoming Australian tour, but her brief, monotone replies left many questioning the authenticity of the segment.

When asked how she handles online negativity, Mariah Carey replied, “By not coping, is what I do.” After a pause, she added, “I mean, just don’t pay attention to it, you know? And everybody else goes through it, so… whatever.”

Later in the interview, when asked if she had any specific backstage requests for her tour, Mariah Carey offered a single-word answer: “A kangaroo.”

The segment quickly became a trending topic on social media, with viewers calling the interview “bizarre” and “painful.”

One user wrote, “That was the most bizarre interview!!” while another questioned whether it was actually Carey on screen, writing, “Was that an AI version of MC? That poor lady. I feel sorry for you. You did your best. She hasn’t been called a DIVA for no reason.”

Some even speculated the singer might have been replaced by a digital replica.

“Sure she wasn’t an AI version of Carey?” one viewer asked. “Weird smile, no eye contact. Bot for sure.”

Carey’s demeanor during the interview contrasted sharply with her usual polished media appearances, leaving many puzzled about what exactly went wrong.