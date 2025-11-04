Mariah Carey Transforming Four Cities Into Christmas Wonderlands

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mariah Carey is launching holiday-themed pop-up bars in LA, NYC, Miami and Vegas featuring her Black Irish cream cocktails.

Mariah Carey is bringing her holiday magic to four major cities this November with the return of her festive pop-up bar experience.

The Grammy-winning superstar has partnered with Bucket Listers to launch “Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar” in Los Angeles, New York City, Miami and Las Vegas throughout November 2025.

The month-long pop-up events will transform select venues into what organizers describe as “a festive, fully-decorated holiday oasis” for fans 21 and older.

“We are honored to once again work with Mariah Carey, bringing her holiday world to life on an even grander scale,” said Bucket Listers founder and CEO Andy Lederman. “There is no better way to celebrate the season than with the Queen herself.”

The immersive experience will feature cocktails made with Carey’s signature Black Irish cream liqueur, along with interactive photo opportunities, including Santa’s sleigh, displays of the singer’s album artwork and an awards wall showcasing her achievements.

Fans can also write letters to Carey with their holiday wish lists while singing along to her Christmas classics.

Each location will offer exclusive holiday merchandise and limited-edition vinyl records, including copies of her latest album, Here For It All.

The pop-up tour kicks off on November 13 at the Mondrian Sky Bar in Los Angeles, followed by New York’s UNTITLED at 3 Freeman Alley on November 14.

The experience then heads to Miami’s Ray’s Hometown Bar on November 20 before concluding in Las Vegas at On The Record on November 28.

This marks the second year for the holiday bar concept, which previously appeared only in New York City. The expansion to four cities reflects the growing popularity of the festive experience among Carey’s devoted fanbase.