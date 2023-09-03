Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mark Wahlberg sent his own brand of tequila, Flecha Azul, to co-star Kevin Hart as he recovers from a running injury. Read more!

Mark Wahlberg has sent his “Me Time” co-star Kevin Hart some of his own brand of tequila as he recovers from a running injury.

Kevin Hart updated fans via Instagram last week, revealing he’d been left wheelchair-bound after attempting to race former NFL player Stevan Ridley in a 40-yard dash.

Talking to ET Canada, Wahlberg assured viewers he’s been in touch with 44-year-old Kevin, offering him some words of advice as well as the alcoholic gift.

“First of all, I told Kevin, ‘Stay in your lane’,” Wahlberg smiled. “You know, he’s laying at home. He’s on the couch. His daughter just went to college too. My daughter’s in second year of college. I called him and I said, ‘Kevin, I feel bad for you. I understand a lot of people call you giving you s##t, excuse my language, but I’m not. I’m actually letting you know that I’m out there carrying the torch’. So Kevin also has the tequila, and it’s called Flecha Azul.”

Flecha Azul was created by Mexican professional golfer Abraham Ancer and entrepreneur Aron Marquez, with Wahlberg investing in the company and taking an ownership stake in early 2022.