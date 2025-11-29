Marquaythegoat – New Details On Death That Has Left Millions Heartbroken

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Popular TikTok influencer Marquaythegoat died in Columbus after experiencing serious breathing trouble just weeks after a car crash in Atlanta that left him dealing with persistent pain.

The 24-year-old TikTok creator, born Marquay Collins, was found unresponsive at his Georgia home earlier this week. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed the death, noting that Collins had recently complained of headaches and other symptoms following a car accident earlier in the month.

According to Bryan, Marquaythegoat “had been involved in an auto accident in Atlanta earlier this month and then began complaining of headaches and other pains.” The official cause of death has not yet been released.

Marquaythegoat had amassed over 7 million TikTok followers with his upbeat food reviews, comedy sketches and everyday moments that connected with viewers across the country.

His content often spotlighted local eateries and Georgia culture, helping him build a loyal following while staying rooted in his hometown of Columbus. His mother, Sonja Collins, who also has a significant TikTok presence with more than 4 million followers, announced the devastating news in a heartfelt post.

“My heart is broken. My baby, my last one, my SnuggaBug, my Marquay, is no longer here with me. He was the sweetest person he didn’t have a mean bone in his body. I needed him longer than God allowed me to have him,” she wrote.

He was recently profiled by the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, which called him “one of the most successful content creators by any metric.”

His mother shared another message on Thanksgiving morning, reflecting on her grief and her son’s faith.

“I am grieving. Yes I’m going to post my baby, I love him and I miss him. My heart is broken, one day it will heal but I will still miss my son Marquay. Matthew 5:4 Tbh, if I didn’t go to church, I don’t know where I would be. One thing I know is Marquay loved God, his family, friends and church, I’m not saying church is the answer to everything, but God is. I hope everyone has a Happy Thanksgiving.”

As the investigation into his death continues, tributes continue to flood his comment sections.

Damn Marquaythegoat died!?? Damn man. His videos was cool sometimes and a young GA boy. RIP — Him (@GirlThatsJMeals) November 28, 2025

Rest in peace Marquaythegoat you will be missed @Marquaythegoat — AndrewITM Options (@andrewtrde) November 28, 2025

almost balling over a TikTok mom i watch losing her adult son last week, parents shouldnt have to bury their children its so sad especially during the holidays jeez shout out to marquaythegoat rip — Lucky Matt 🇵🇸 (@pushthatbeat) November 27, 2025