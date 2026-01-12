Mary J. Blige To Take Over Las Vegas Strip With First Ever Residency

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mary J. Blige announces her first Las Vegas residency at Park MGM’s Dolby Live, bringing 10 shows to the Strip.

Mary J. Blige just dropped major news that has Las Vegas buzzing with excitement about her upcoming Strip debut.

The nine-time Grammy winner announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, marking a historic moment for the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, who has never headlined a Vegas show before.

“I’ve been so excited to announce this Vegas residency,” Blige said in her official statement about the upcoming shows that will bring her legendary catalog to Sin City.

The residency, titled Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story The Las Vegas Residency, will feature 10 performances across two runs in the spring and summer.

Fans can catch Blige performing on May 1, 2, 6, 8, and 9, followed by a second run on July 10, 11, 15, 17 and 18 at the state-of-the-art Dolby Live venue.

Mary J. Blige revealed her motivation for finally bringing her music to Vegas, explaining that creating this type of intimate show experience has been a longtime dream for the R&B icon.

“Creating a show like this has been something I’ve always wanted to do,” she said, emphasizing her desire to connect with fans from around the world in one special location.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment in Blige’s career, following her recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and continued success in both music and acting.

Her Vegas debut marks a significant milestone for an artist who redefined R&B with her 1992 album What’s the 411? and went on to create classics such as “Real Love,” “You Remind Me,” and “I’m Going Down.”

Blige’s crossover success extends beyond music, earning her two Academy Award nominations for her work in the film Mudbound, including recognition for both her acting performance and her contribution to the soundtrack.

The residency announcement generated immediate excitement on social media, after Blige posted the news on Instagram to her 7 million followers, who quickly flooded the comments with enthusiasm.

Park MGM’s Dolby Live venue has become a premier destination for major artists, featuring cutting-edge sound technology and intimate seating that creates an ideal environment for Mary J. Blige’s powerful vocal performances.

The venue’s advanced audio systems will showcase the full range of Blige’s voice, from her signature emotional ballads to her high-energy dance tracks that defined an entire generation.

Tickets for the highly anticipated shows will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 16, exclusively through Ticketmaster’s official website.