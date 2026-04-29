Woman Claims Big Meech Is Her Dad; He Say’s He “Is Not The Father” As Paternity Drama Erupts

Big Meech is caught up in a paternity situation that has him once again in the headlines, for all the wrong reasons.

A woman named Beyla Richard-Flenory filed court documents in Florida claiming the BMF founder is her biological father, and now his legal team is scrambling to prove otherwise through DNA testing.

The timing couldn’t be more interesting, considering Big Meech just got out of prison in October 2024 after serving a lengthy federal sentence, which means he’s had plenty of time to think about his life choices.

Beyla says she’s been trying to reach out to Big Meech and his family for years, with some relatives believing her story while others completely ignored her pleas.

She’s not asking for money or child support, just “the truth, acknowledgment, and the dignity that every person deserves.”

According to her court filing, she’s suffered significant emotional distress from his repeated denials.

Big Meech’s lawyer, Alan Soven, told TMZ that his client is willing to take a DNA test to settle this once and for all, saying, “Meech is not the father. Does not know her.”

The parties have agreed to get tested, so we’ll know the real answer soon enough.

Now here’s the part that’s going to make 50 Cent’s entire year.

The legendary troll has been beefing with Big Meech for months over various issues, and this paternity drama is exactly the kind of ammunition he’s been waiting for.

50 Cent has already been mocking Big Meech for just about anything the convicted drug dealer does, and this story gives him endless material to work with.