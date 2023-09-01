Meek Mill Calls For Action After 12-Year-Old-Shooting Victim Found Dead In Philadelphia Dumpster 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“They playing so ruthless in Philly,” Meek Mill stated, calling for Philadelphia “old heads” to join him and fight back.

Meek Mill is rallying the “old heads” of Philly to stand up and take action after the body of a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head was found in a dumpster.

An investigation is underway after a sanitation worker discovered the body on August 22, abc News reports. Authorities identified the young victim as Hezekiah Bernard and stated the boy was in the custody of the Department of Human Services at the time of his death.

The “Dreams and Nightmares” hitmaker shared a report of the tragic death on Instagram. He called for the Black community to fight back against a problem that’s only getting worse.

They need to let us fight this s### back,” Meek Mill wrote. “Me and the old heads can clear some of this s### up.”

The Philadelphia native continued: “We need the jails behind us too so it’s no escaping! The wrong women or child get killed I don’t think we will be able to turn back.”

In another post, he claimed, “They playing so ruthless in Philly.” According to Meek Mill, “the self hatred level on 1000 degrees with blacks.”

He concluded: “Can black people still come together besides a rap concert of sports? We looking terrible.”

Meanwhile, Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom, head of the police department’s homicide unit, told ABC News examiners conducted an autopsy on August 24. They discovered a gunshot wound on the right side of Bernard’s head.

“We need the help of the public to identify the offenders in this investigation,” Ransom said. “The focus of this investigation is the swift apprehension of those involved in this senseless death.”