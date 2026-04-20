Family Supports D4vd As Prosecutors Reveal How Singer Allegedly Killed Her

D4vd’s family stands by him after prosecutors reveal he allegedly killed Celeste Rivas with a sharp instrument in April 2025.

D4vd‘s family is backing him 100 percent after prosecutors revealed exactly how they believe the singer killed 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The family’s attorney, Kent Schaffer, told TMZ that they’re standing firm despite the serious charges.

“We are disappointed but not surprised that the District Attorney made this decision. David’s family stands behind him 100 percent,” Schaffer said in a statement that showed no wavering support.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced Monday that D4vd faces first-degree murder with special circumstances, meaning he could face life without parole or the death penalty.

The charges also include lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and mutilation of a body.

Hochman said these represent the most serious charges a DA’s office can bring, and the special circumstances include lying in wait, committing the crime for financial gain, and murdering a witness to an investigation.

The weight of these allegations is heavy, and the family’s support is even heavier.

Prosecutors say D4vd murdered Celeste on April 23, 2025, at his Hollywood Hills home after she visited at his invitation.

Here’s where it gets darker. According to charging documents, prosecutors allege D4vd killed her with a sharp instrument, then mutilated her body on May 5.

Her dismembered remains sat in his Tesla for four months before being discovered in a Hollywood tow yard in September 2025, stuffed in two cadaver bags.

The decomposition made it nearly impossible for the Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death initially, but prosecutors now say the sharp instrument was the weapon.

D4vd’s legal team has already pushed back hard, saying the evidence will prove he wasn’t responsible for her death.

His attorneys maintain his innocence despite the DA’s theory that he killed her to silence her after she threatened to expose their sexual relationship and destroy his career.

Interscope Records quietly dropped him last year when police began investigating, though the label never publicly confirmed the reason.

The case has dominated headlines since her remains were identified, forcing D4vd to cancel his entire tour.

The determination on whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty will be made at a later time, Hochman said.