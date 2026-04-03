Meek Mill Reveals $80 Million Earnings Since Drake Battle

Meek Mill revealed he earned $80M after his Drake feud, clapped back at Charlamagne, and highlighted ongoing music success and business moves

Meek Mill just put numbers on the board that’ll make your head spin. The Philly rapper revealed he’s banked over $80 million since his 2015 battle with Drake ended, and he’s still counting money as it rolls in every single month.

He’s firing back at Charlamagne Tha God after the Breakfast Club personality suggested on his Brilliant Idiots podcast that Meek never really recovered from that Drake beef, and Charlamagne clarifying what he meant.

Meek went off on Instagram in Loren Lorosa’s comment section and bragged about his incredible success as a rap star.

“You spoke like a battle ended me made like 80m since then still counting like 2ms on the schedule this month all rap money not counting other deals,” Meek wrote, making it crystal clear that his career didn’t stall after that beef.

He’s also been securing tech deals just by posting on X (formerly Twitter), which adds another revenue stream most rappers aren’t even tapping into.

“We cut from 2 different Worlds. He’s not qualified from working at no radio station to downplay my brand on these big platforms,” Meek stated, calling out what he sees as political bullying disguised as commentary.

Charlamagne later clarified that he wasn’t saying Meek was washed; he just said that he should’ve deleted Twitter and focused purely on releasing records instead of engaging online.

Meek’s got receipts beyond just rap money. He just scored a Grammy nomination for “Proud of Me” with Fridayy, proving his career is thriving on his own terms.

His project “Don’t Follow the Heathens” addresses exactly what he’s calling out: oppression through influence, lies, and power dynamics in the industry.

“Oppression with influence lies and power people who will steal your foodwith no remorseand wasn’t starving people that will wear a mask til death… people who do anything for money,” Meek said.

Beyond music, Meek co-founded the REFORM Alliance with Jay-Z, and that organization has raised over $50 million to restructure the probation system and change criminal justice laws across America.