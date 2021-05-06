Meek Mill Shares First Photo Of His 1-Year-Old Son Czar

It appears Meek Mill (born Robert Rihmeek Williams) was feeling like a proud father yesterday (May 5). The Dream Chasers Records leader and REFORM Alliance Co-Chair uploaded an early birthday photograph of his infant child to Instagram.

“Happy bday Czar. Love you. Tomorrow your first big day!!!! 💎💎💎💎💎💎💎 Can’t wait to see you love you!!!” wrote Meek Mill in the picture’s caption on Wednesday. This was the first time the Philadelphia-raised emcee showed his youngest son’s face on social media.

Meek Mill and Czar actually share the same birthday. The dad was born on May 6, 1987. Fashion designer Milan “Milano” Harris gave birth to Czar on May 6, 2020. Last year, the former couple’s relationship came to an end just months after Czar was born.

“Me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents… We still have mad love for each other but we both came to [an] understanding,” wrote Meek in a now-deleted Instagram post. “No fallout either just moving forward! Still love! This for protection so social media won’t think we moving wrong.”

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

Prior to dating Milano, Meek was in a very public relationship with fellow recording artist Nicki Minaj for two years. News of the “All Eyes On You” musical partners’ breakup came to light in January 2017. After Meek and Nicki began seeing other people, there were several combative social media and real-life incidents involving the two rappers.

While Czar will deservedly be the center of attention for his loved ones today, he was not the only Hip Hop kid to make headlines this week. Meek Mill’s rival-turned-collaborator Drake shared an Instagram video of his 3-year-old son Adonis being captivated by the skills of NBA All-Star LeBron James. The clip went viral online.