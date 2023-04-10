Meek Mill Working To Help Ex-Cons Get A Second Chance

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper’s nonprofit works with his hometown to help the formerly incarcerated change their lives.

On Saturday, April 8, Philly rapper and activist Meek Mill and his REFORM Alliance kicked off Second Chance Month by hosting a Community Day of Action in his hometown of South Philly.

Most people don’t know, but just days ago, on March 31, 2023, President Joe Biden proclaimed April as Second Chance Month, calling for citizens to observe the month by “recognizing the importance of helping individuals, communities, and agencies across the country appreciate their role in supporting the safe and successful reentry of millions of people returning from incarceration each year.”

The month was created to “inform and highlight the many opportunities for state, local, and tribal governments and community-based service providers to build meaningful second chances for our returning community members.”

According to Action News 6, the Community Day of Action was set up to do just that… encourage people to give second chances to people as they re-enter society after doing time.

Britton Smith, senior director of strategic partnerships for the event, said, “If people have better circumstances, we can produce better outcomes.”

“Often times it’s a barrier for people to get to some of these service providers, or they don’t even know. Or they’re scared to ask,” Smith explained.

The day included basic recruitment tactics to get people to come out. It was free to the public. It had music, food, a bouncy house for kids, and much more. It also got down to business and included expungement services, mental health, housing assistance, and employment opportunities.

“It’s important that we engage the population in our city, most importantly that we engage our reformed population, so they know they have an opportunity and there’s a better chance out there next time,” said Katherine Gilmore-Richardson, council member at large.

More than a dozen community organizations participated in the Reform Alliance’s activation.

Earlier this year, Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance ventured to Virginia State University to speak about Criminal Justice on campus. More events are planned for the year. Check out the organization’s social media to see updates.