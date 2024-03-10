Megan Thee Stallion Wilds Out In Japan With Busty Fashion & Snake Liquor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The rapper’s adventurous spirit was put to the test with a challenging taste of Japan’s notorious Habushu drink.

Megan Thee Stallion recently journeyed to Japan, where she was spotted wearing an outfit that not only highlighted her physique but also demonstrated her fearless fashion sense, seamlessly fitting within Japan’s famed street style scene.

Megan Thee Stallion’s visit to Japan isn’t just a leisure trip but a strategic move within the broader narrative of her career.

It represents the global appeal of hip-hop culture and its icons, proving that the genre’s influence stretches far beyond American borders. Also during the trip, Megan Thee Stallion encountered an unusual local delicacy in Japan, taking a bold sip from a bottle of liquor infused with a venomous snake.

While in Japan, she became acquainted with Habushu, a notorious Okinawan spirit known for its striking ingredient—a preserved habu snake believed to imbibe the drink with vitality-enhancing properties. Habushu is celebrated and feared in equal measure, thanks to the habu snake’s venom purportedly fermenting within the bottle, lending the liquor its legendary potency.

After a courageous taste of the liquor, the “Cobra” rapper expressed her less-than-favorable opinion on its strength and flavor. Yet, it appears her appreciation for serpents doesn’t extend to her palate.