Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out False Claims Over Met Gala Drama

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion dismissed rumors about being banned from the Met Gala after posting a video during the event with Doechii and Angel Reese.

Megan Thee Stallion addressed speculation head-on this week after whispers swirled that she had been blacklisted from future Met Galas.

The rapper was accused of breaking the no-phone policy at this year’s star-studded affair at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Megan Thee Stallion uploaded a video to Instagram showing herself alongside rapper Doechii and WNBA star Angel Reese sampling the food during the May event.

She captioned the clip, “Hottie Cam in thee MET GALA (sic).”

The post ignited speculation that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who co-chairs the annual event, was displeased and might bar Megan from attending again.

However, Megan Thee Stallion made it clear during an interview with People that the report had no truth to it.

“No. We’re gonna dead these rumors right now, OK? People are like, ‘Oh my God, Megan, you got banned from the Met Gala.’ No, I didn’t, babe. Like that’s not true,” she said.

Megan also dismissed the idea that Wintour had any issue with her breaking the event’s strict no-phone rule.

“Y’all made that up and ran with it. They love making (stuff up). Anna loves me, babe. That’s why my phone was out,” she added.

Despite the online chatter, Megan followed the event’s “The Garden of Time” dress code with a custom Michael Kors gown made of white floral lace and a matching faux fur coat.

The look paid homage to legendary performers Josephine Baker and Eartha Kitt.