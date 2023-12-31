Megan Thee Stallion Investing In Her Physical & Mental Health

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stay determined and disciplined about fitness with Megan Thee Stallion’s tips. She works hard to maintain her routine even while on the road.

Megan Thee Stallion is “disciplined and determined” about maintaining her fitness routine amid her busy schedule.

The ‘Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker admitted there are “tough days” when she may not be motivated to hit the gym, especially when she’s working and traveling, but she inspires herself to go by remembering the health benefits.

“There are always going to be tough days, but I remind myself that exercise is an investment into my long-term physical and mental health,” she stated.

“It goes back to being disciplined and determined, even while on the road. I work really hard to maintain my fitness routine and stay committed to getting the results I want.”

The 28-year-old rapper, who has partnered with Planet Fitness, noted that physical and mental health “go hand-in-hand,” so she prioritizes exercising because it gives her “mental clarity” and more energy.

While she is excellent at motivating herself, Megan added that having “a strong support system” also helps her stay on track.

“It also comes down to having good people around you to be your gym accountability partner,” she stated.

In addition to her workouts, the rapper is also very disciplined about her diet.

“Having a healthy and balanced diet is a huge part of my process. I’ve integrated a lot of fruit and vegetables into my meals – I love protein-rich meals and I drink lots of healthy smoothies – so I’m definitely proud of the adjustments I’ve made,” she explained. “It takes a lot of discipline and consistency, but I try to be extra health-conscious with everything I put into my body.”