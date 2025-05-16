Megan Thee Stallion May Save Summer With Walmart Swimwear Drop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with Walmart to launch a swimwear line just as the retailer prepares to raise prices due to Trump-era tariffs.

Megan Thee Stallion may help Walmart cool off a looming sales dip as the retail giant braces for price hikes tied to President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Walmart confirmed it will raise prices on a wide range of items starting late May due to increased import duties, but the company is betting on a splashy new collaboration to keep shoppers engaged.

On Monday (May 19), the rapper and entrepreneur will launch her self-designed swimwear line, Hot Girl Summer, exclusively at nearly 500 Walmart stores and online.

The collection features 18 pieces, including bikinis, monokinis, one-piece suits and cover-ups, priced between $16 and $28.

The line is size-inclusive and designed to fit a broad range of body types. Megan Thee Stallion designed the entire collection herself, making her the first Hip-Hop artist to launch a swimwear brand.

Walmart is the exclusive retailer for the line and it is also available on megantheestallion.com.

The launch comes at a critical time for Walmart.

The company’s CFO, John David Rainey, called the scale of the upcoming price increases “somewhat unprecedented.” Categories impacted include electronics, toys, clothing, home appliances and select produce items.

Despite a temporary 90-day reduction in some Chinese tariffs, Walmart said it cannot absorb all the added costs due to thin margins.