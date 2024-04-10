Megan Thee Stallion Speaks On Nose Job Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Did the Hot Girl Coach get cosmetic surgery?

Megan Thee Stallion has women in the industry following her lead in the “Wanna Be” twerk challenge. Social media users placed a lot of attention on Meg’s butt in recent days, but the Houston Hottie addressed rumors about another body part.

“They be like, ‘Oh my gosh, she got her nose done. B####, y’all hoes wish I got my nose done,'” Megan Thee Stallion said in a video captured by LiveBitez. “Y’all hoes need to comprehend how much [time] the recovery surgery takes.”

The “Hiss” hitmaker continued, “I’ve been on your ass since 2017. At what point in life I had time to lay down and let you hoes breathe? Keep up, hoe.”

Megan Thee Stallion released the Make It Hot EP in September 2017. She followed that project with 2018’s Tina Snow, 2019’s Fever, 2020’s Suga, 2020’s Good News, 2021’s Something for Thee Hotties and 2022’s Traumazine.

A lot of recent news surrounding Megan Thee Stallion focused on her new collaboration with GloRilla. The Texas-Tennesse pair teamed up for the “Wanna Be” single off Glo’s Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape.

In addition, Megan topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2024 with “Hiss.” That single sparked a days-long tirade and widely panned “Big Foot” response record from Nicki Minaj.