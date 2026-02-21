Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Thicker Booty, Talks “Klay Weight,” Says He “Feeds” Her

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion addressed breakup rumors with Klay Thompson by joking about her “boyfriend weight” during a TikTok Live session.

Megan Thee Stallion shut down breakup speculation with Klay Thompson by addressing her recent weight gain during a candid TikTok Live session.

The Houston rapper laughed off rumors that surfaced after fans noticed the couple had unfollowed each other on social media platforms.

Their Social media activity became a hot topic when eagle-eyed fans discovered they were no longer following each other online. This discovery triggered widespread discussion about the status of their romance, which began publicly in 2025.

However, Megan quickly dispelled these concerns by embracing the changes in her appearance as a positive sign of contentment in her relationship.

“That’s that boyfriend weight. That’s that Klay weight. All he do is feed me,” Megan Thee Stallion said as she twerked and showed off her thick backside.

Megan Thee Stallion says she’s gained “happy boyfriend weight” after breakup rumors swirl after fans spotted that she and Klay Thompson unfollowed each other. 👀

pic.twitter.com/uJeEJZGgUR — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 20, 2026

The rapper was in Milan, where she is serving as a correspondent for the Olympics for her YouTube channel.

The timing of these rumors proved particularly ironic given the couple’s recent birthday celebrations. Thompson recently surprised Megan with an extravagant gift that demonstrated his commitment to their relationship.

The luxury vehicle, reportedly worth $275,000, was a blue Bentley Flying Spur that matched Megan’s exact specifications.

This generous gesture took place during their tropical birthday getaway, when the couple celebrated both of their special days together.

The rapper’s excitement about receiving her dream car in the perfect color showed the thoughtfulness behind Thompson’s choice.

Megan has previously opened up about how therapy helped her embrace love with the NBA player after years of focusing on her career and personal healing.

The rapper’s decision to address the rumors directly reflects her approach to controlling her narrative.