Megan Thee Stallion Credits Therapy For Opening Heart To Klay Thompson Love

Megan Thee Stallion says her mental health journey paved the way for love with Klay Thompson. The Houston rapper credits therapy sessions and self-healing work for opening her heart to the Dallas Mavericks star.

“I think that because finally I started being in a better mind space about myself and my life, and I had already been doing a lot of work to heal me,” Megan told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “I had been going to therapy, I had a bunch of activities that I started doing for myself; maybe God just opened up that space for me to have somebody that loved me right.”

The three-time Grammy winner didn’t expect to find love when she did. She was focused on healing from deep trauma that left her questioning her own will to live.

“Through all of that grief, I was just working and trying to be the best Megan I could be,” she revealed during an emotional conversation with Taraji P. Henson at the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation’s inaugural brunch in October 2025. “And I didn’t know I needed therapy until one day, I was just like, Damn, I’m really sad, and it’s really scary how sad I am.”

The “HISS” rapper broke down in tears as she described the moment she realized she needed professional help. “And it was, it was like, I didn’t care what happened to me,” she continued. “And I didn’t want to feel like that, like I should care about my life.”

Megan’s mental health struggles began after her mother and manager Holly Thomas died from a brain tumor in 2019.

The loss sent her into a spiral of depression and suicidal thoughts that she later explored in her 2024 Prime Video documentary Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words.

The trauma deepened after the 2020 shooting involving Tory Lanez. That incident pushed her further into therapy as a form of recovery and survival.

But the healing work paid off in ways she never imagined. Thompson, 36, entered her life when she was finally ready to receive love properly.

“This is one of the first times that I’ve ever been just overly comfortable,” Megan shares with her signature giggle. “I’m comfy, babe!”

The couple made their red carpet debut at her Inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City in July 2025. l