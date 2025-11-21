Megan Thee Stallion Trial Halted After Milagro Gramz’s Moderator Bursts Into Tears On Stand

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Milagro Gramz, a moderator, tearfully testified in court about leaving her team, citing online attacks against Megan Thee Stallion.

A witness broke down in tears on the witness stand on Wednesday during Megan Thee Stallion‘s defamation case against blogger Milagro Gramz, prompting a sudden pause in the Miami federal courtroom as he recounted why he cut ties with the online personality.

Amiel Holland-Briggs was testifying about his time as a livestream moderator for Milagro “Gramz” Cooper. Holland-Briggs became visibly emotional while describing what he called her disturbing online behavior aimed at discrediting the Grammy-winning rapper.

Trial is in an abrupt recess after Milagro’s former moderator Amiel Holland-Briggs began sobbing on the witness stand as he testified about his decision to quit amid mounting disagreement over Milagro’s approach. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) November 20, 2025

“Cooper’s behavior was ‘cult like’ and ‘wrong’ as she targeted Megan Thee Stallion,” he testified, his voice cracking before the judge called for a 10-minute recess to allow him to collect himself, according to WVSN.

The former moderator said he grew increasingly uneasy with Gramz’s actions, especially during the time she was publicly questioning Megan’s account of being shot by Tory Lanez.

“We had a lot of different arguments. The narrative that was put out it was very very uncomfortable,” Holland-Briggs said through tears. “She was engaging in cyber bullying of other YouTubers. She was doing these weird things that I didn’t agree with.”

His testimony is part of Megan’s ongoing lawsuit accusing Gramz of launching a coordinated online smear campaign in collaboration with Lanez, who is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting the rapper in 2020.

The complaint also alleges that Milagro Gramz distributed manipulated explicit images of Megan online.

According to Holland-Briggs, his decision to walk away from Gramz stemmed from the increasingly toxic nature of her content and her aggressive tactics toward other creators and Megan herself.

The trial, which began earlier this week, is being closely watched as it delves into the intersection of online commentary, celebrity reputation and digital harassment.

The lawsuit claims Milagro Gramz’s livestreams and social media posts painted Megan as dishonest and untrustworthy in the wake of the shooting.

Holland-Briggs’ testimony offered a rare look behind the scenes at her content strategy and the internal disagreements that led to his departure.

The court is expected to resume testimony today.