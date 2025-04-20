Megan Thee Stallion Goes Wild West With Southern Sass For New Music Drop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion unveiled the surreal Western-themed cover for her new single “Whenever” ahead of her second Coachella 2025 performance.

Megan Thee Stallion dropped the cover art for her upcoming single “Whenever” before her second headlining performance at Coachella on Easter Sunday (April 20), setting the stage for a new era steeped in cinematic flair and Southern swagger.

Her Coachella 2025 set last weekend.has already featured surprise appearances from Queen Latifah, Victoria Monét and Ciara.

Meg’s latest announcement, accompanied by her new artwork, once again polarized her fans.

The cover, styled like a retro Western film poster, features three versions of Megan in matching purple denim bikinis, strappy heels and custom cowboy hats stitched with an “M.”

The background is a surreal mash-up of oversized chess pieces, a vintage car and two sharply dressed fish-headed figures, blending spaghetti Western aesthetics with surrealist visuals.

Above the title, a tagline reads: “It’s whatever b**ch, it’s WHENEVER h*e!”

The promo also bills the release as “A Hot Girl Production Starring Megan Thee Stallion,” positioning the Houston rapper as the star and the creative force behind the project.

“Whenever” is confirmed to drop on April 25, 2025.

The announcement comes as Megan continues to build momentum for her third studio album, tentatively titled Act III, which is expected to be released later this year.