Megan Thee Stallion’s “Mangos” Excite The Hotties With New Collab

Megan Thee Stallion partnered with Dunkin’ for a signature ‘Megan’s Mango’ protein refresher.

Megan Thee Stallion has officially launched her highly anticipated collaboration with Dunkin’, introducing the “Megan’s Mango” protein refresher to coffee lovers nationwide on January 7, 2026.

The Houston rapper’s partnership with the Canton-based coffee chain was first teased through a cryptic Instagram post on January 5, featuring the caption “calling all hotties 👀” – a direct nod to her devoted fanbase known as “Hotties.”

The social media reveal showed a hand with signature pink nails holding an iced Dunkin’ beverage, complete with a receipt sticker reading “Order For Megan. Get Pumped.”

The collaboration marks another major celebrity partnership for Dunkin’, which has previously worked with stars including Charli D’Amelio, Sabrina Carpenter, Ice Spice and Gavin Casalengo.

However, Megan’s entry into the Dunkin’ universe brings a unique Hip-Hop flavor to the brand’s expanding celebrity roster.

Fans immediately began speculating about the drink’s flavor profile after Dunkin’s initial tease, with social media users analyzing the beverage’s orange-tinted color.

The “Megan’s Mango” protein refresher combines the tropical taste of mango with added protein, positioning itself as both a flavorful treat and a fitness-conscious option for health-minded consumers.

The drink’s launch coincides with the new year, when many customers are seeking healthier beverage alternatives.

The timing of the collaboration appears calculated to capitalize on January’s health-focused consumer mindset, with the protein-enhanced refresher offering a guilt-free indulgence option.

Megan’s involvement brings her massive social media following and cultural influence to Dunkin’s brand, potentially attracting younger demographics to the coffee chain.