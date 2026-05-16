Menace II Society Actor Samuel Monroe Jr. Reportedly Back On Life Support

Samuel Monroe Jr. has suffered a serious setback in his ongoing health battle and is now back on life support after his condition sharply declined, according to reports.

The actor has been reportedly placed in a medically induced coma, remains on dialysis and has undergone three blood transfusions as doctors work to stabilize him.

His mother posted a partial update on social media.

“Just a heads up so Sam will be going into surgery sometime next few hours. They also canceled dialysis for today.

Sam blood gas was still high yesterday waiting for the new test for today on that. Potassium Is still low.

I’m also waiting for the national disease specialist to come back in because i noticed something on Sam right side of his nose end of last week. Looks like MRSA is still not gone on Sam’s nose. Well, at least that’s what it looks like to me,” Joyce Patton said with a picture of the actor, apparently with a medical professional.

Family members had reportedly been encouraged by signs of progress earlier this month, but those hopes faded in recent days as Monroe’s health worsened.

Concern intensified after his mother noticed what appeared to be MRSA on the right side of his nose and requested that a national infectious disease specialist examine him.

Doctors later informed Monroe’s wife that he is battling MRSA pneumonia in addition to meningitis. He had been reportedly misdiagnosed numerous time as the disease progressed.

MRSA pneumonia is considered an aggressive and potentially life-threatening lung infection that can spread rapidly, particularly in patients already dealing with severe medical complications. Monroe has reportedly been placed on additional antibiotics while doctors monitor his response to treatment.

Samuel Monroe Jr. was a familiar face during the booming 1990s Black cinema run, often portraying menacing and morally complicated characters. People often felt he was the villains he played onscreen. He had a special depth of his performances.

We at AllHipHop continue to send prayers and well wishes to Monroe and his family as he fights through the latest chapter.