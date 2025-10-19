Method Man Shows Off Dance Moves In Daughter’s Viral TikTok Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Method Man showed up in daughter Chey’s TikTok to dodge a shopping spree on his credit card—and pulled off some smooth backup dancer moves.

Method Man hit TikTok with some slick moves and even slicker parenting when he agreed to be a backup dancer for his daughter Chey—all to keep his credit card from getting wrecked.

The Wu-Tang Clan icon jumped into Chey’s video after she pitched him a deal he couldn’t pass up.

“I promised my dad if he was my backup dancer, I wouldn’t do a shopping spree with his card. How’d he do?” she joked in the caption and pops showed up and showed out.

The clip had Method Man grooving in sync with Chey to Stephanie Mills’ hit song “Never Knew Love Like This Before” remixe with Kwame’s song “Only You”, giving off smooth Staten Island energy and proving he’s still got some rhythm in the tank.

The vibe was playful, the moves clean, and the whole thing gave a peek into their tight-knit father-daughter bond.

Chey—real name Cheyenne Smith—has been grinding in the rap game, trying to build her own lane outside her dad’s shadow.

She dropped two tracks in 2024 and has been making noise as both a rapper and content creator. She’s not riding coattails—she’s building her own rep.

She graduated from Wagner College in 2020 and has been focused on her music ever since. She’s also got a twin brother named Raekwon—yep, named after another Wu-Tang legend.

While Method Man is usually known for spitting bars and tearing up stages, this time he’s making headlines for being a cool dad.