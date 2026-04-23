Michael B. Jordan Plays Rico Tubbs In “Miami Vice 85” Reboot

Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler are officially starring in “Miami Vice ’85,” the Joseph Kosinski-directed reboot hitting theaters August 6, 2027.

Michael B. Jordan just locked in one of the biggest film projects of the year, and it’s bringing back an 80s icon for the big screen.

The Oscar-winning actor is teaming up with Austin Butler for “Miami Vice ’85,” a Universal reboot directed by Joseph Kosinski that’s hitting theaters August 6, 2027.

Jordan plays Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs while Butler takes on James “Sonny” Crockett, the legendary detectives who defined a generation of television.

This isn’t just another remake.

Kosinski, the visionary behind “Top Gun: Maverick” and “F1,” is shooting the entire film for IMAX, which means the neon-soaked streets of 1980s Miami are about to look absolutely gorgeous on screen.

Production kicks off later this year, and the film explores the glamour and corruption that defined mid-80s Miami culture.

Jordan’s coming off a historic run.

He just won the Academy Award for his dual performance in Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” plus he’s got the SAG-AFTRA Actor Award and two NAACP Awards on his shelf.

He’s also directing and producing a reimagining of “The Thomas Crown Affair” for Amazon MGM Studios.

Butler’s been on his own tear, working with Denis Villeneuve on “Dune: Part Two” and earning an Oscar nomination for his transformative turn as Elvis Presley under Baz Luhrmann’s direction.

According to Variety, Kosinski explained his vision for the casting, saying he’d admired both actors for a long time and wanted to work with them.

The director’s track record speaks for itself. This is the second major “Miami Vice” adaptation.

Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx starred in Michael Mann’s 2006 film version, but this new take is positioning itself as something entirely different.

With Kosinski’s IMAX expertise and two of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors leading the charge, “Miami Vice ’85” is shaping up to be a major event film.