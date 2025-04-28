Michael B. Jordan Responds After Tom Cruise Shows Love To “Sinners”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Michael B. Jordan celebrated Tom Cruise’s shoutout as “Sinners” continued its run at the global box office nearly $162 million to date.

Michael B. Jordan lit up social media after Tom Cruise publicly praised the box office success of Sinners, the supernatural horror film directed by Ryan Coogler.

The Mission: Impossible star, known for championing the moviegoing experience, snapped a photo of himself pointing at a Sinners poster inside a theater, ticket in hand.

Alongside the image, Cruise wrote, “Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits,” highlighting the film’s mid and post-credits scenes.

Jordan, who portrays twin brothers Smoke and Stack in the film, reposted Cruise’s message on his Instagram Stories, adding a mind-blown emoji.

“Nah this is crazy…” to show his excitement over the Hollywood heavyweight’s endorsement.

Sinners, marking Jordan’s fourth collaboration with Coogler, exceeded expectations during its debut weekend and maintained momentum by topping the box office again in its second week.

Defying the usual steep drop-off most films face, Sinners saw only a six percent dip in ticket sales, signaling strong word-of-mouth and continued interest from moviegoers.

Celebrating the film’s endurance, Jordan posted a thank-you message to audiences, writing, “This is all because of the fans that love movies & love going to the theatre for a cinematic experience!!!!! Thank You!”

Coogler also expressed his appreciation last week, penning an open letter in which he shared his “eternal gratitude” to everyone who supported the film.

Sinners has grossed nearly $162 million worldwide, securing its place as the seventh highest-earning film of 2025.