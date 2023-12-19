Milwaukee Rappers Jigg & Celly Cell Fatally Shot; Police Seek Help In Search

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jigg and Celly Cell, not to be confused with the Bay Area rapper, were killed in Milwaukee. The two rappers were in their mid-20s.

Two Milwaukee rappers were shot and killed in the city on Monday (December 18). According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, families identified the victims as Joevon “Jigg” Wilder and Marcell “Celly Cell” Hendrix.

Jigg was one of the most notable artists in the Milwaukee Hip-Hop scene. The late rapper teamed up with Chicken P for the song “Fast Cash Babies,” which generated millions of views on YouTube and became a signature single for the local scene. His grandmother Peggy Wright told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he planned to leave the city to continue pursuing his music career.

“He was a loving and caring person,” she said. “He was a good father. He had a good personality. He was a character. He was laid back and chill and would just write songs.”

TeeGlazedIt, who directed most of Jigg’s music videos, reacted to the 26-year-old rapper’s death on Instagram Stories. He posted several photos of the two together and expressed his belief over the loss.

“Naw cuz this s### can’t be real,” he wrote. “We just had dat long ass talk in front everybody dey seen it. You was my brother you p##### me off plenty times but real brothers put dat s### aside we got years in dis s###… damn cuz.”

Celly Cell, not to be confused with the Bay Area rapper with a similar name, was 24. His mother told the local paper she was still in shock over his death but noted he was a father too.

The shooting allegedly happened around 2900 North 20th Street in Milwaukee. Police have not made any arrests or released more information about the incident.

Cops urged anyone with info about the shooting to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can reach out via Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-TIPS.