EXCLUSIVE: Mix Master Mike Takes Over Rock The Bells Radio With Grandmaster Flash For “Quik-Mix Theory DJ Marathon”

To celebrate both 2023 and Hip Hop’s 50th birthday, Grandmaster Flash and SiriusXM cooked up a New Year’s Day special for LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells Radio called “The Grandmaster Flash Quik-Mix Theory DJ Marathon.” From 12pm ET to 12am ET on Sunday (January 1), Hip Hop fans can hear personal stories from Grandmaster Flash as well as exclusive mixes from DJ Jazzy Jeff, Mannie Fresh, DJ Kool, Mix Master Mike, DJ Battlecat, Jazzy Jay, Pete Rock, Tony Touch and Scram Jones, to name a few.

Mix Master Mike, who rose to notoriety as part of the Invisibl Skratch Piklz and Beastie Boys, noted in an Instagram post it also happened to be Grandmaster Flash’s 65th birthday as well.

“Tomorrow bringing the fleet with me to celebrate @djflash4eva Birthday and Hip Hops 50th Anniversary on @rockthebells,” he wrote in the caption. He added DJ Premier, A-Trak, DJ Babu, D-Styles, Melo-D, DJ Craze, DJ Qbert, Shortkut and, of course, DJ Jazzy Jeff were all participating in the festivities.

Mix Master Mike tells AllHipHop, “All icons should be celebrated while still here. Flash is a national treasure. It’s an absolute honor to take part of his celebration on Rock The Bells Radio.”

The upcoming year is a milestone for a genre and culture critics once said would “never last.” Instead, it’s triumphed, becoming the biggest genre in the world. As the celebrations erupt all over the globe in the name of Hip Hop, Mix Master Mike has some plans of his own.

“I’ll be celebrating Hip Hop in the studio, creating more original music and being grateful that Hip Hop has given me the freedom and ability to create freely,” he says. “It’s also given me the freedom to give back to the less fortunate and provide an amazing existence for my family.”

Tune in to SiriusXM channel 43. Find it here.