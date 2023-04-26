MoneySign Suede Reportedly Found Dead In Jail

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Los Angeles rapper MoneySign Suede was reportedly found dead inside the walls of a local prison. Numerous sources on social media confirmed the news on Wednesday (April 26). The 22-year-old L.A. native was supposedly set to be released soon. No other details have been released.

Speaking to AllHipHop last October, MoneySign Suede had lofty goals for the future. He described himself as a “young rapper from LA, young Mexican. One of the first Mexicans to do this s### for real, the way I’m trying to do it. Mainstream, I really want to get up there. Parkside baby, the chosen one. I want to be big. I want to make history, I want to be legendary. I want to be on some other s###, I’m not a typical rapper.”

#BREAKING: LA rapper, MoneySign Suede passes away while in California prison — he was only 22 🕊 pic.twitter.com/rUwSn9jEzL — 44vibe News (@44vibeTV) April 26, 2023

Trouble seemed to follow MoneySign Suede. He’s been in and out of jail for years. In July 2022, a mass shooting erupted at a party hosted by MoneySign Suede at a local warehouse. For unknown reasons, a gunman opened fire, striking two people inside the venue and another on the sidewalk outside who didn’t survive.

His debut mixtape, Parkside Baby, was recorded after he wrapped up a 12-month bid.

“I recorded this tape ever since I came out of jail,” he explained. “Just by coming out of jail, I was really motivated. My mindset was: I gotta go hard for me. That was last May. Being out of jail, just trying to make the best music I could make. It all came together.”

As for what he learned behind bars, he said, “It’s crazy. I could say a lot, but one thing I could for sure say on top of my head right now is I learned patience. I learned how to appreciate things more, like family and the little things.”