NBA Kills Hawks’ Magic City Night Promotion Amid Concerns

Killer Mike defended Atlanta’s Magic City strip club after the NBA canceled the Hawks’ planned tribute night.

The NBA canceled the Atlanta Hawks’ planned Magic City tribute night next Monday after hearing concerns from league stakeholders about promoting the famous strip club.

The event was scheduled for March 16 during a game against the Orlando Magic and would have celebrated the iconic Atlanta institution with food, music, and exclusive merchandise.

The Hawks announced the promotion last month as a tribute to what they called an “iconic cultural institution.”

Plans included lemon pepper wings named after former Hawks guard Lou Williams, a halftime performance from rapper T.I., and a live podcast recording featuring Hawks owner Jami Gertz, T.I., and Magic City founder Michael Barney.

Commissioner Adam Silver said the league heard “significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees.”

The Hawks said they remain committed to celebrating Atlanta “with authenticity” and that some elements would continue, including T.I.’s halftime performance and sales of lemon pepper wings.

San Antonio Spurs player Luke Kornet spoke out against the promotion, urging the Hawks to reconsider. But the decision sparked immediate pushback from Atlanta’s Hip-Hop community, particularly from Killer Mike.

According to TMZ, Killer Mike defended Magic City as a longstanding Black-owned institution that has been part of Atlanta’s community for more than three decades.

“We don’t f### with Luke Kornet. Luke should stay in San Antonio and concern himself with San Antonio business,” Killer Mike said.

Magic City opened in 1985 and has become a cultural landmark in Hip-Hop history.

The documentary Magic City: An American Fantasy explores how the venue shaped Southern Hip-Hop and served as a launching pad for countless artists.

The STARZ docuseries features interviews with Drake, T.I., 2 Chainz, Jermaine Dupri, Big Boi, Killer Mike, and Quavo discussing the club’s influence on Atlanta’s sound and swagger.

Killer Mike emphasized that stripping provided real opportunities for performers.

“These women have went on to become business owners, moms, wives and more,” he said.

He compared the venue to the historic era of the Playboy Club, noting that those establishments helped open doors for Black entertainers.

“You are never going to get rid of adult entertainment in Atlanta,” Mike added.

The Hawks said they were “very disappointed” in the NBA’s decision but would respect it.