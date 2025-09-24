Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy’s Chicago concert was abruptly canceled by the United Center after a teen allegedly assaulted a security guard at his Kansas City show.

NBA YoungBoy lost a major stop on his MASA Tour after the United Center abruptly pulled the plug on his first-ever arena headliner in Chicago, citing no official reason just one day before showtime.

The Wednesday concert, scheduled for September 24, was scrapped by the venue on Tuesday, according to a notice posted on its website.

“The United Center has made the decision to cancel the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled for Wednesday, September 24 in Chicago,” the statement read. “If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase.”

Ticketmaster echoed the refund policy, assuring ticketholders, “You don’t need to do a thing.”

The cancellation followed an incident at YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Kansas City performance, where a 14-year-old attendee was taken into custody for allegedly attacking a T-Mobile Center staff member.

YoungBoy’s manager, Alex Junnier, didn’t hold back his frustration online. He took to Instagram Stories to call out the United Center’s Senior Vice President of Operations, Joe Myhra, directly.

“@UnitedCenter b**ched out. Shoutout to Joe Myhra @unitedcenter. He didn’t want us to have fun. scary,” Junnier posted.

Despite the Chicago cancellation, the MASA Tour will proceed with stops in Columbus, Brooklyn, and Boston this week.