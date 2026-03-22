NBA YoungBoy Pays Funeral Costs For 10-Year-Old Killed In Sonic Drive-Thru

NBA YoungBoy stepped up for a Baton Rouge family after a tragedy that nobody should ever have to face.

A 10-year-old girl named Kimani Thomas was killed in an accidental shooting on March 10, and the rapper’s team is now covering all her funeral expenses.

The incident happened at a Sonic Drive-In on Government Street when an 8-year-old sibling picked up a firearm inside a car, and it discharged, striking Thomas while she was playing outside the car as her mother was leaving her shift.

Thomas’s mother took to social media to publicly thank NBA YoungBoy and his entire team for stepping in without hesitation.

She wrote with tears in her eyes that her daughter’s funeral is now fully paid for, and she made sure everyone knew she wanted to highlight the good that comes from her hometown.

NBA YoungBoy was Kimani’s favorite rapper, which makes his gesture even more meaningful to a grieving family trying to process an unimaginable loss.

According to WBRZ, the mother expressed her gratitude publicly because she wanted Baton Rouge to know that, despite all the negative stories about the city, there’s real compassion happening, too.

She said her baby, Kimani, is “dancing her tail off full of joy” now, a mother’s way of finding peace in an impossible situation.

The rapper has been making headlines for various reasons throughout his career, but this moment represents something different.

NBA YoungBoy’s charitable actions demonstrate that artists can use their platform and resources to help families in crisis.

Baton Rouge has dealt with too much gun violence, and while no donation can undo the tragedy, it can help a family grieve without the added burden of funeral costs weighing them down during their darkest days.