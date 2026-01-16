NBA YoungBoy Closes Gap On Elvis Presley’s RIAA Record

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

‌NBA YoungBoy just dropped his most ambitious project yet: Slime Cry, a 30-track emotional journey that arrived on January 16. The Baton Rouge rapper continues building his case as Hip-Hop’s most prolific artist while chasing down music history.

The album features two major collaborations that show YoungBoy’s expanding global reach.

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy appears on “Teary Eyes,” while country-rap crossover star Jelly Roll joins him for “Devil Go Away.” These partnerships show YoungBoy’s ability to connect across genres and continents.

Slime Cry delivers exactly what fans expect from YoungBoy’s catalog and tracks like “Love Speaks,” “Anti-Social,” and “My Life I Apologize” explore themes of loyalty, heartbreak and personal growth through his distinctive melodic approach.

Production credits span an impressive roster of 48 different producers. Names like MalikOTB, Medusa Beats, and JB Sauced Up crafted the sonic landscape alongside newer talents like 1parkerhill and vickyferribeats.

This collaborative approach creates the varied soundscape that keeps YoungBoy’s music fresh across 30 tracks. The release timing couldn’t be more strategic for YoungBoy’s historic pursuit.

He currently holds 126 RIAA certifications with 140.5 million units sold, placing him second only to Elvis Presley in music history. At 26 years old, YoungBoy has achieved certification numbers that took Drake, Taylor Swift and Eminem decades longer to reach.

YoungBoy’s streaming dominance backs up these certification numbers.

His catalog has generated over 30 billion global streams, including 9 billion on Spotify and 16 billion on YouTube. These numbers surpass both Drake and Taylor Swift on YouTube, proving his direct-to-fan approach works without traditional radio support.

The RIAA officially recognizes YoungBoy as the most successful rapper of the decade.

He holds the record for most RIAA Platinum-certified albums between 2015 and 2025, plus the most Gold-certified songs in music history. His totals eclipse the combined achievements of Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, and Michael Jackson.

Slime Cry represents YoungBoy’s third major release following MASA and DESHAWN in 2025. The album was originally scheduled for November 28 but got delayed until today.

YoungBoy’s work ethic remains unmatched in Hip-Hop. While most artists release one album per year, he consistently drops multiple projects annually. This prolific output has built an incredibly loyal fanbase that streams his music at unprecedented levels across all platforms.

In related news, NBA YoungBoy recently launched his own production company called 38 Films.

Foundation Media Partners announced they’re partnering with YoungBoy’s new venture to produce a concert documentary directed by Nico Ballesteros, who previously worked on Kanye West’s controversial film In Whose Name?

The documentary will explore YoungBoy’s cultural impact and give audiences an authentic look at his life beyond the stage, with both theatrical and streaming distribution planned.