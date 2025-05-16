NBA Youngboy Tour Announcement Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy announced his 2025 MASA Tour after a five-year hiatus and recent release from federal custody, marking a major return to the stage.

NBA YoungBoy launched his long-awaited return to live music with the announcement of his first-ever headlining trek, the 2025 MASA Tour, following a five-year absence from the stage due to legal setbacks.

The 27-city tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off Tuesday (September 2) in Dallas and wraps Sunday (October 19) in his hometown of New Orleans.

Stops include major arenas in Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and Philadelphia, where he’ll perform Friday (October 3) at the Wells Fargo Center.

Is your city on here ? pic.twitter.com/4AFcKn9lwM — neverbrokeagainllc (@neverbrokeagain) May 15, 2025

The tour will feature special guests DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3. The announcement comes months after NBA YoungBoy was released from federal custody in March.

His return to the spotlight follows a turbulent legal stretch that saw him facing multiple charges, including federal weapons violations and probation-related arrests.

In 2021, he was taken into custody by federal agents in Los Angeles over a firearms case stemming from a 2020 incident in Baton Rouge.

He spent months in jail before being released to house arrest in Utah, where he remained under strict conditions until his recent release.

Despite the legal turmoil, the Baton Rouge rapper has kept his music career active.

He dropped projects like Decided 2, Richest Opp, and Don’t Try This at Home, along with the viral single “Slime Examination,” which racked up millions of views on YouTube and TikTok. His latest track, “Shot Callin’,” continues to build momentum online.

VIP packages for the MASA Tour include premium seating, backstage access, exclusive lounges and limited-edition merchandise. Artist presale runs through Sunday (May 18), with general tickets available starting Thursday (May 22) at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out how some of his supporters are reacting to the news online.

i don’t really care for concerts but nba youngboy going on tour is crazy and i think i have to go — zizi (@MelakuZion) May 16, 2025

Just know I will get my hands on NBA YoungBoy tour tickets & you’ll see me there with my bulletproof vest on 😭🫣 — 𝒜 (@ubrizzle) May 16, 2025

that nba youngboy concert tour date in atlanta gon be something — James 🫶🏾 (@thegirlJG) May 16, 2025

F*** paying rent ima spend my rent money on this nba youngboy ticket😭 — Slimmthickkass😍 (@slimmthickkass) May 16, 2025

Ima be at NBA youngboy concert pushing kids out the way in the mosh pit idc — Pardon President Nixon (@nix973) May 16, 2025

I’m going to see NBA youngboy Idgaf — yelly (@_danyellyy) May 16, 2025

I just had a whole dream about nba youngboy lmfaoooo — prettiest princess (@RichestRiche) May 16, 2025