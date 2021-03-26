NBA YoungBoy’s Lawyer Calls K-9 Arrest A “Travesty Of Justice”

(AllHipHop News)
NBA YoungBoy has been recklessly moving in these streets, fancying himself as invincible (or at the very least untouchable).
But the long arm of the law tapped the 21-year-old on the shoulder and now it seems that he has been indicted for playing with guns.
The Baton Rouge rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was indicted on March 10th by a federal grand jury on the following charges: possession of firearms by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
It is alleged that NBA YoungBoy had both a .45-caliber pistol and a 9mm pistol at a music video shoot that he filmed in September of 2020. Neighbors had complained about the ruckus and when the Baton Rouge police showed up and saw the weapons.
On Monday (March 22), the Los Angeles Police Department and the FBI attempted arrest the rap star during a traffic stop. NBA YoungBoy made a run for it but was eventually caught with the assistance of a K-9 dog.
His lawyer, James Manasseh took offense to the manner in which very publicly and embarrassingly he got knocked.
“What happened to him in California was a travesty,” he said in a written statement to The Advocate. “Every law enforcement agency knows we represent Kentrell and no one told us of his warrant. Had they told us he was indicted, we would have voluntarily surrendered him at our office in a safe and non-public manner.”
Manasseh continued, “The surprise tactic of arresting him in California was unnecessary. It was simply a show of force and power upon an individual by the Government.”
Though he is just old enough to drink, this is not the first time the rapper has been locked up.
He once served three months in the summer of 2019, after a state judge put him on temporary probation hold linked to a 2016 shooting. Prosecutors moved to “revoke his probation” because he was somehow connected to a shootout in Miami on Mother’s Day 2019. This would’ve left him with a 10-year bid, as that occasion left a bystander dead.
This story is developing.