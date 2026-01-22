Netflix Cancels “The Vince Staples Show” After Critically Acclaimed Run

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Netflix quietly pulled the plug on The Vince Staples Show, proving once again that strong reviews mean little without fast, massive viewership.

Netflix just quietly closed the book on The Vince Staples Show after the show’s second season floundered.

Season 2 of The Vince Staples Show landed near the bottom of Netflix’s Second Half of 2025 viewership rankings, coming in at No. 1,446 with just 1.7 million views after its November 6 debut.

By comparison, the first season of the comedy, co-created by and starring Vince Staples, pulled in 4.6 million views over a much longer window, spanning from February 15, 2024 through June 30, 2024.

The streaming giant has also cancelled The Abandons, revealing picture of how unforgiving the current streaming economy has become. Critical acclaim is no longer enough if the audience does not show up early and in force, according to a Deadline report.

The Abandons arrived on December 4 with real weight behind it. It had big names like Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson leading the charge. The series positioned itself as a prestige Western with matriarchal muscle. It even cracked the Netflix Top 10 for two weeks, peaking at No. 4. But, in the Netflix ecosystem, expensive shows cannot afford to limp.

For Hip-Hop, The Vince Staples Show feels like a different kind of heartbreak. The sophomore season quietly landed on November 6 and barely made a ripple. It was far from the algorithmic spotlight. This is especially painful because the show was actually good. Critics loved it and the audiences who found it, loved it.

It was loosely inspired by the life of Vince Staples and backed by executive producers including Kenya Barris.