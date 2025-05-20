New Orleans Jail Break Inspires Memes & Jokes As Hunt For Inmates Continues

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Orleans Parish inmates left behind graffiti and chaos after a jailbreak that’s now fueling memes and mockery across social media platforms.

Orleans Parish inmates turned a serious jailbreak into an internet spectacle after surveillance footage of their escape and graffiti taunts ignited a wave of viral memes.

Ten prisoners slipped out of the Orleans Parish Prison in New Orleans just after midnight on Friday (May 16) by tearing a metal toilet-sink unit from the wall and crawling through a hole behind it.

🚨 WILD ESCAPE: 11 INMATES BREAK OUT OF ORLEANS JAIL THROUGH TOILET HOLE 🚽🕳️



In a jaw-dropping jailbreak, 11 inmates escaped by crawling through a hole under a toilet — and left a note behind: "Too easy, LOL."#OrleansJail #Jailbreak #TooEasy #BreakingNews #PrisonEscape #USA… pic.twitter.com/2Sd6tT6qV3 — ViralNewsHQ™ (@viralposts2323) May 17, 2025

The group then scaled a fence using blankets to avoid barbed wire and sprinted across Interstate 10 into a nearby neighborhood.

Before vanishing, someone left a message above the escape hole that read “To Easy LoL” with an arrow pointing to the exit route.

11 inmates escaped Orleans Parish Jail through a hole behind a toilet, leaving taunting messages like 'Too Easy LOL' and 'Catch us when you can.' Two recaptured, nine still at large and considered dangerous. #NewOrleans #JailBreak" pic.twitter.com/HAnNGRz1zL — EOC-News (@eocbreakingnews) May 16, 2025

The escape wasn’t discovered until more than seven hours later during a routine headcount, according to Fox 8 Live. Surveillance video released by the sheriff’s office showed inmates in orange and white uniforms bolting from the facility, triggering a manhunt involving over 200 officers.

As of Tuesday (May 20), four fugitives have been recaptured while six remain on the run. The escapees face a range of charges including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, domestic abuse, battery and illegal weapons possession.

One of the recaptured inmates, 21-year-old Gary C. Price, is charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities suspect internal assistance played a role in the escape. Three jail employees have been suspended without pay and a maintenance worker has been arrested for allegedly helping the inmates flee.

The jailbreak has taken on a second life online, where clips of the escape and the graffiti message have inspired a flood of memes, reaction videos and TikTok parodies.

Social media users have compared the footage to scenes from “Prison Break” and many mocked the facility’s security failures.

The Washington Post reported that the sheriff’s office is offering up to $20,000 for information leading to each remaining fugitive’s arrest.

the only person that can catch them escapees from #NewOrleansjail pic.twitter.com/UHSvFGo0VE — Notta Role Model (@dalonerloner) May 17, 2025

