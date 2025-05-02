Nick Cannon Criticized For Missing Time With Daughter After $10M Testicle Insurance Confirmation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon’s testicle insurance jokes didn’t amuse Alyssa Scott, who accused him of skipping out on their daughter for over a month.

Scott, the mother of Cannon’s 2-year-old daughter Halo Marie, posted a message to Cannon on her Instagram Stories Thursday (May 10).

“Ha ha haaa Funny,” she wrote. “Any plans on seeing your child? It’s been over a month @nickcannon. But good to know she’ll get some of your $ if anything happens to your balls smh.”

The Instagram comment came shortly after Cannon revealed he had insured his testicles for $10 million.

During a recent episode of the “Raven-Symoné’s Tea Time with Raven & Miranda” podcast, Cannon joked that the insurance policy was inspired by celebrity women insuring their legs.

“It started off like, ‘Yo, this would be a good joke,’ but we really went through with it,” Cannon said. He added, “I got the insurance policy in my office. It’s legit… $5 million per testicle.”

When asked what he considered his most valuable asset, Cannon didn’t hesitate: “My balls!”

He explained that if anything happened to them, the payout would go to his children. “If I happen to lose one,” he stated, “all the money goes to my kids.”

Nick Cannon, who has fathered 12 children with six women, including pop icon Mariah Carey, said the idea came from Dr. Squatch, who pitched the concept during a conversation about celebrity body part insurance. Cannon leaned into the humor, saying he might need to hit pause on expanding his family. “I love babies… but maybe my bank account doesn’t,” he joked.

But Scott’s post suggested the joke didn’t land at home. The two previously shared a son, Zen, who died at five months old in 2021 from brain cancer. Their daughter Halo was born in December 2022.

This isn’t the first time Cannon’s co-parents have taken issue with his involvement. LaNisha Cole, mother of daughter Onyx, previously criticized him for staging what she called “fake” photo ops.