Nicki Minaj Abandoned By Longtime Lawyer In $10M Legal Battle

Nicki Minaj’s longtime lawyer abruptly dropped her representation in a $10 million fan defamation lawsuit.

Nicki Minaj finds herself without legal counsel after her longtime attorney, Judd Burstein, suddenly terminated their professional relationship during a contentious $10 million defamation case.

The 42-year-old rapper now scrambles to secure new representation as fan Tameer Peak pursues substantial damages over alleged public humiliation.

The Northstar Group is owned by Londell McMillian, who has represented artists such as Prince, Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson.

Reps for the company informed the court that Burstein had “abruptly withdrawn entirely” from representing the Hip-Hop superstar without advance notice.

The unexpected departure leaves Minaj vulnerable in Peak’s lawsuit, which claims she made defamatory statements during a Stationhead broadcast in April 2024.

Peak alleges Nicki Minaj called him “one sandwich short of a picnic” and suggested he “clearly gets a check from the government,” statements he characterizes as false accusations of criminal conduct, stalking and mental disability.

The fan, who previously promoted Minaj’s work on social media, initially filed suit in New Jersey before refiling in New York after the case was dismissed.

Burstein, who successfully defended Minaj in the original New Jersey filing, declined to continue representation in the New York proceedings.

“After I won a dismissal of Tameer Peak’s defamation lawsuit against Nicki in New Jersey, I declined the opportunity to represent her when Peak refiled it in New York,” Burstein told Us Weekly.

He emphasized his decision was “unrelated to any concern about the merits of Peak’s claims” and maintained the complaint is “entirely frivolous.”

Burstein’s website highlights his successful representation of Minaj in two previous cases, including a $20 million lawsuit that was dismissed in 2022 and a 2024 defamation case that resulted in a gag order against a blogger.

His departure removes an experienced advocate familiar with Minaj’s legal strategy and case history. The legal setback compounds mounting financial pressures facing the “Super Bass” artist.

Nicki Minaj simultaneously battles efforts to seize her $20 million Hidden Hills mansion over a separate $500,000 judgment.

Thomas Weidenmuller, who claims assault by Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, during a 2019 incident, obtained a default judgment and filed court documents seeking authorization to sell the property.

The rapper’s legal troubles extend beyond civil litigation. Her husband, Kenneth Petty, a registered sex offender, faces an ongoing civil lawsuit claiming he attempted to bully his offender into recanting.



