Nicki Minaj Attacks Don Lemon, Now AG Pam Biondi Investigating As Church Drama Explodes

Nicki Minaj broke her social media silence with a homophobic attack on Don Lemon after he covered anti-ICE protesters at a Minnesota church.

Nicki Minaj came back swinging on social media with a vicious attack on Don Lemon after the former CNN anchor covered protesters disrupting a Minnesota church service.

The Trinidad rapper exploded on X, using a homophobic slur against Don Lemon while demanding he be thrown in jail. Her outburst marked her first social media activity in weeks, following massive backlash over her appearance at Erika Kirk’s AmericaFest.

“DON ‘C### SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING. HOW DARE YOU?” Minaj wrote in all caps, alongside an image of horror movie character Chucky. “I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!”

DON ‘C### SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING.



HOW DARE YOU?



I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!!



HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION.



LOCK HIM UP!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xoQBl9KDJY — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 19, 2026

The attack targeted Lemon’s coverage of anti-ICE demonstrators who stormed Cities Church in St. Paul on Sunday morning. About 30 protesters from the Racial Justice Network interrupted the worship service, chanting “ICE out” and demanding justice for Renee Good, who was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross earlier this month.

Lemon livestreamed the disruption on his YouTube show, capturing protesters confronting Pastor Jonathan Parnell. The demonstrators accused church leader David Easterwood of serving as Acting Field Office Director for ICE’s St. Paul operations.

The former CNN host followed the activists inside the sanctuary, filming as they demanded immigration agents leave their community. Church leadership called the disruption “shameful” and asked protesters to leave unless they intended to worship.

Nicki Minaj’s fury stems from her recent conversion to a Trump supporter after years of opposing the former president. She previously criticized his deportation policies on her 2016 track “Black Barbies,” and her political shift has cost her dearly with fans.

More than 120,000 people signed a petition demanding her deportation to Trinidad and Tobago. Lemon fired back at Minaj through TMZ, dismissing her attack with his own insult.

“I’m not surprised Nicki Minaj does not understand journalism and is weighing in on matters that are above her capacity,” he said. “However, the more appropriate image for her post is a ‘Pick Me’ Doll.”

The “Pick Me” reference suggests someone desperately seeking validation and approval.

I have been in constant communication with @AAGDhillon today over these events which @TheJusticeDept is investigating at my direction. Any violation of federal law will be prosecuted. https://t.co/bqR4dAm6LM — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 19, 2026

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also weighed in, saying Trump “will not tolerate the intimidation and harassment of Christians in their sacred places of worship.” The Department of Justice launched a full investigation to examine whether protesters violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, which protects religious facilities from interference.

Federal prosecutors could file charges if they determine the disruption constituted illegal intimidation.

Nicki Minaj’s use of homophobic language against the openly gay journalist sparked additional controversy. Lemon married real estate agent Tim Malone in 2024 after years of public advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights.