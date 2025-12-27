Nicki Minaj Deportation Petition Sparks Online Uproar

A viral petition calling for Nicki Minaj to be deported is gaining signatures online, even though it has no legal footing whatsoever.

Nicki Minaj‘s haters are really on one now.

Deportation petitions? This tells you exactly what kind of strange chapter we are in right now. Can we get to the end of the book? The rap superstar is already dealing with backlash over her pivot into MAGA-friendly territory, but her detractors want her removed from the United States altogether.

Yes, really.

According to chatter spreading across social media and message boards, a petition has surfaced calling for Nicki Minaj to be deported back to Trinidad. The logic being presented is a mashup of grievances that range from alleged harassment involving Jay-Z and the Carter family to concerns about her husband, who is a registered sex offender, and what petitioners frame as public safety issues. It is a grab bag of outrage, screenshots and drama stitched together.

What makes this moment especially bizarre is how ambitious the tagging got. The petition name-checks everyone from White House officials to federal agencies, including ICE and the FBI, along with Joe Ellen Darcy, an assistant to the secretary of the Army. None of these entities have acknowledged the petition.

Here is the exact argument as describe in the petition:

Nicki Minaj is currently spiraling out of control and seems to be experiencing psychosis. Her erratic behavior has led her to harass the Carters, a well-respected and completely innocent American family. Despite having no justifiable reason to target them, her relentless pursuit has become a source of distress and disruption for their lives. This type of behavior is not only unacceptable but warrants intervention on a societal level.



In addition to her personal misconduct, Minaj’s choice of partner puts further stain on her reputation. She is married to Kenneth Petty, a registered sex offender, whose criminal history brings additional concern. Despite the gravity of his past actions, Minaj continues to fiercely defend him, reportedly going as far as intimidating and threatening his victims. Such actions demonstrate a blatant disregard for the law and for the safety of others.



This is not just a personal grievance—it is a matter of public concern. Nicki Minaj’s influential status does not grant her the right to overstep legal and moral boundaries. Her actions have demonstrated that she poses a threat not only to the individuals she has targeted but potentially to the broader community.



Deporting Nicki Minaj back to her home country, Trinidad, seems the most viable solution to curtail her harmful actions. It would ensure the safety of American citizens and send a clear message that harassment and support of criminal activity will not be tolerated. Let us stand together in urging the authorities to take immediate action for the safety and well-being of all involved. Sign this petition to make our voices heard and ensure that justice is served. – Petition ink here.

Still, the numbers are doing what numbers do online. When this thing first surfaced, it had a few thousand signatures, but has crossed the 12,000 mark. The growth just means there’s more hate. LOL!

Let’s be clear. There is no realistic path where Nicki Minaj gets deported because people are mad at her politics or her personal life. For the record, some say her switch-up is due to all of the above. She wants to get her citizenship and wants to protect her family from all the things the Trump Administration is doing to regular immigrants.

That said, the whole situation is a snapshot of the current climate.

File this under things that are not likely to happen, but it is a major statement about how sentiments on a once-beloved Hip-Hop figure an switch-up.

