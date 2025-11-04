Nicki Minaj Sparks Controversy Reacting To Donald Trump “Beez In The Trap” White House TikTok

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj’s reaction to a White House TikTok using her song alongside footage of Donald and Melania Trump has sparked a wave of criticism.

Nicki Minaj stirred controversy online after reacting with enthusiasm to a White House TikTok that featured a mashup of her 2012 Hip-Hop track “Beez in the Trap” and 4 Non Blondes’ 1993 rock anthem “What’s Up” — all set to a montage of Donald and Melania Trump.

The official White House TikTok account posted the video, which quickly caught fire on social media. Minaj responded on X with a post that left many scratching their heads.

“The President & First Lady of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Barbz, idk which one of you uploaded this to the white house TikTok but just know unlimited backstage GAG CITY FOR LIFE. Idk what timeline we’re on right now, I’m just goin w|the flow.”

The reaction was swift and unforgiving.

“nicki minaj … wtf is this ?” one user posted.

nicki minaj … wtf is this ? pic.twitter.com/iwrAgFHgNn — Everything JT ✰ (@ysljatavia) November 4, 2025

Another wrote, “Gagging over Donald Trump when he doesn’t support half your fanbase is a choice!”

Gagging over Donald Trump when he doesn’t support half your fanbase is a choice! — ★ momo ★ ⸆⸉ (@thefateofmomo) November 4, 2025

Minaj also acknowledged Alex Bruesewitz, a senior adviser to Trump, after he tweeted, “The official White House TikTok is now using @nickiminaj’s ‘Beez In The Trap’ × ‘What’s Up’ sound. Incredible things are happening.”

Minaj replied, “Oh hey you!”

The mashup itself has become a viral trend on TikTok, with Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, even participating in the remix challenge.

The combination of Minaj’s Hip-Hop anthem and the alt-rock classic has fueled a wave of user-generated content, some of which has political overtones.

Nicki Minaj Faces Criticism Over Donald Trump Support

This isn’t the first time Minaj has drawn scrutiny for engaging with Trump-related content.

Earlier this month, she reposted a statement from Trump labeling Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged religious freedom issues. Her caption, expressing “a deep sense of gratitude” for living in a country with religious liberty, triggered backlash from Nigerians online who accused her of promoting a skewed narrative.

Just a month earlier, in October 2025, Minaj posted a message praising Trump that read, “Flattering photos are allowed to be posted of me again. Thanks, POTUS.”

That post also drew criticism, particularly from those who pointed out her large LGBTQ+ and minority following — groups often at odds with Trump’s policies.

While other artists like Eminem, Pharrell Williams and Rihanna have publicly rejected Trump’s use of their music, with some even pursuing legal action, Minaj has taken a different approach — one that continues to divide public opinion.