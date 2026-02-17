Nicki Minaj Creates Fake Donald Trump Drive Photos, People Remix Them In Disgust

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj posted AI-generated photos with Donald Trump on Presidents Day, replacing her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Nicki Minaj turned Presidents Day into her personal Trump celebration with AI photos that have Hip-Hop fans in a tizzy.

The Pink Friday 2 rapper dropped two digitally altered images on X Monday night showing her riding shotgun while Donald Trump drives a convertible.

Both wear matching pink outfits with heavy jewelry as they pose with stacks of cash.

“Happy #PresidentsDay,” Nicki Minaj captioned the post that immediately went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Sharp-eyed fans spotted Kenneth Petty’s reflection in the car window behind Trump’s AI-generated head. The original images clearly featured Nicki Minaj’s husband before artificial intelligence technology swapped him out for the 79-year-old president.

Social media erupted with criticism from fans who couldn’t believe what they were seeing. One user wrote, “I never thought the day would come where I unfollow Nicki Minaj.”

Another comment cut deeper: “Who else thinks it’s ironic that Nicki Minaj wants to work with Donald trump lmao nothing but pedos around her already lmao s### wild in America right now I swear.”

The backlash reflects growing concern about Nicki Minaj’s political transformation. Critics accused her of becoming “the complete opposite of what she started as” in her career.

At this point, Nicki Minaj’s support for Donald Trump isn’t new. She declared herself “the president’s number one fan” at a Treasury Department event last month, where photographers captured her holding hands with Trump.

The rapper received a “free” Trump Gold Card the day after publicly supporting him, giving her fast-track citizenship benefits.

Her political shift has created tension with longtime supporters. Representative Jasmine Crockett called out Nicki Minaj for “selling out” to the Trump administration in February.

Last week, Nicki Minaj jokingly offered to “bribe” fans with new photos and livestreams if they called senators supporting the SAVE America Act.

The Republican bill requires voters to prove citizenship and show photo ID.

Plot twist pic.twitter.com/HhJfkMuvxP — God Emperor SofaKing (@clevercolt64) February 17, 2026

This is perfect pic.twitter.com/FbfLdqeTmJ — Chota Chatri (@Meme_Canteen) February 17, 2026