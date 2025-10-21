Nicki Minaj Drags Gucci Mane’s Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Into Explosive Feud With JAY-Z

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj called out Gucci Mane’s wife Keyshia Ka’oir in a fiery rant, linking her to her ongoing conflict with JAY-Z and Roc Nation.

Nicki Minaj unleashed a barrage of accusations on social media targeting Gucci Mane’s wife Keyshia Ka’oir, Charlamagne Tha God, and JAY-Z in a sprawling rant that also pulled in law enforcement, record labels, and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“Gucci wife has been trying to be me for years. Been dying for the spotlight for years. She’s there to keep Gucci sedated,” Minaj tweeted Monday night (October 20). “Gucci hates Debra Antney. They don’t want Deb around me. She’s around me now.”

Minaj also took direct aim at “The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne, labeling him a pawn in a larger scheme allegedly orchestrated by JAY-Z and Roc Nation.

“Charlamane the fraud (Jay-z friend & business associate) using iHeartRadio for these disgusting ploys against innocent families. He was around Wendy b4 her life went to hell. The buck stops here baby. Bookmark this tweet. Yall really do not understand who I really am. Bring it 🙂 Let’s play. Yall wanted attention? Let’s do it.”

Minaj then shifted her attention to the Los Angeles Police Department, demanding answers over multiple swatting incidents at her home.

“LAPD, where’s the evidence of my home being swatted with a toddler inside 4 times? Guns drawn, “she wrote. “Republic Records, stand up for me. Any f###### day now. You’ll regret it.”

Despite the heated tone, Minaj clarified she has no issue with her label.

Minaj then invoked California Governor Gavin Newsom, questioning whether similar incidents would be tolerated if they happened at his residence.

“If guns were drawn on newsome’s house 4 times with a toddler inside would we know the perpetrator by now?”

She continued, “Do you know how many millions of dollars I’ve paid in CALIFORNIA STATE TAXES?!??!?!! Could this have happened to NEWSOME or LACE-Z’S home in a gated community over & over???????? With TMZ conveniently getting the news b4 me?”

She concluded her tweetstorm with a cryptic message aimed at Charlamagne, JAY-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.

“Charlamane the BLEACH, DESIREE PEREZ, LACE-Z, if only you could see through my crystal ball what it shows me about your demises are really REALLY, REALLY bad.”

Minaj’s outburst comes amid ongoing tensions with Roc Nation and JAY-Z.