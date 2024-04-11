Nicki Minaj Puts On A Show With “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” Collaborators In Boston 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj fans were in for a treat as the NYC rapper brought out her all-female “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” cast in Boston.

Nicki Minaj surprised fans with some very special guests at the Boston stop of her Pink Friday 2 Tour, bringing a bevy of female rappers onstage to perform “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix).”

While talk of rap beef has enthralled the Hip-Hop community over the past few weeks, Minaj put on a show of female rap unity at Gag City Boston on Wednesday evening (April 10). The NYC rapper was joined by her “Queen Mix” collaborators JT, BIA, Akbar V, Katie Got Bandz, and Maliibu Mitch.

Okayyy! Nicki Minaj brings out JT, BIA, Akbar V, Katie Got Bandz and Maliibu Miitch for a performance of “Super Freaky Girl” at her #PinkFriday2 tour 💕



pic.twitter.com/RVKT7q27Ub — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) April 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj paid tribute to her collaborators on Instagram after the show.

“Idk where to start. #GAGCITYBOSTON [NIGHT 2] might be one of the loudest audiences I’ve ever experienced. I gotta go check the archives. Love you. Like I REALLY REALLY LOVE YOU. God bless you guys,” she began.

“THE QUEENS CAME OUT TONIGHT & REPRESENTED THEIR CITIES & THEIR CRAFTS SO WELL. PRETTY IN REAL LIFE. I’m SOOOOOOOOOO grateful for the light & energy you guys brought to #GAGCITY.”

Earlier this week, Touring Data reported that Nicki Minaj’s PF2 Tour has become “the most successful tour by a female rapper in history, with $34.9 million from 220,000 tickets sold in its first 17 shows.”

On Monday (April 8) Nicki Minaj took to Instagram Live to celebrate the feat and thank her devoted fans.

“Made female rap history, I think as of today, with how many sold-out shows and how many shows that have grossed over $2 million,” she said. “I just want to thank everybody that’s been coming out.”